Man arrested in Waterloo restaurant burglary

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a downtown restaurant.

Waterloo police arrested John Quentin Syphrit, 51, of 147 Trible Road, on Wednesday on one count of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.

Officers were called to a Newton’s Paradise Café, 128 E. Fourth St., around 9:30 p.m. May 15. Employees determined a cash drawer containing money was missing, and a donation box had been broken open and emptied.

Investigators obtained a surveillance video of the break-in and identified Syphrit, according to court records. When he was arrested Wednesday, he was wearing the same clothes as he was during the burglary, records state.

He is also awaiting trial for allegedly damaging a wall inside Clean Laundry on Progress Avenue in April.

