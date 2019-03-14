Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking in to an apartment while the resident was asleep on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to 625 W. Fifth St. around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday and found Timothy Armenta, 34, leaving the building with an armload of purses that didn’t belong to him, according to court records.

Armenta, of Cedar Falls, was arrested for second-degree burglary, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Police said he kicked the door to the apartment open while the resident was asleep and took the purses.

Armenta was also held on a pretrial release violation in connection with a December incident where he allegedly took items from Kohl’s department store in Cedar Falls and was found with crystal meth, marijuana and prescription pills.

