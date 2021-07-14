 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Waterloo Dollar General break-in
Man arrested in Waterloo Dollar General break-in

William David Severson

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after officers responding to an alarm at a Dollar General store found him inside after hours.

According to court records, William David Severson, 26, had walkie talkies, charging cords and pencils when police found him at the store at 820 W. Fifth St. around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday.

He told police he had pencils because he wanted to draw and didn’t have any pencils at home, according to court records. Authorities also found a glass pipe, courts records allege.

A large front window had been broken to gain entrance, police said.

Severson, of 850 W. Fourth St., was arrested for third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.

