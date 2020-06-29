Man arrested in Waterloo chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Nebraska man has been arrested in connection with an early morning chase that started in Waterloo and ended near Garrison.

Daniel Leon Huebner III, 23, of Cedar Creek, was arrested for eluding, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. Bond was set at $2,000.

A Waterloo police officer attempted to stop a Subaru Impreza for going 50 mph in a 30-mph zone around 12:50 a.m. Monday in the area of West Third Street and Kimball Avenue.

The chase headed south down Highway 218 and reached speeds of up to 100 mph before the vehicle was disabled with Stop Sticks on 58th Street near Garrison, some 30 miles away.

Authorities said Huebner had taken the Subaru --- which belongs to a Las Vegas, Nev., man --- without permission.

