Man arrested in Waterloo casino assault
Man arrested in Waterloo casino assault

072220bp-isle-hotel-casino-3

The Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another patron at the Isle Casino Hotel.

Waterloo police arrested Damond Jahmar Williams Sr., 44, of 311 Reed St., on Monday for willful injury causing serious injury. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Police said Williams attacked Montana Gunhus of Evansdale around 5 a.m. Sunday after Gunhus allegedly used Williams’s wife’s players card to spend money at the Isle.

Casino staff was talking to Gunhus about using the card when Williams walked up to him and struck him in the head, knocking him to the ground, according to court records. He then continued to punch Gunhus in the head and torso while he was on the ground, court records state.

Gunhus was taken to MercyOne Medical Center where he had injuries consistent with a broken jaw and cheek bone and damaged orbital bone, court records state.

