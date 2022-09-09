 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in Waterloo brewery theft

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the safe at a downtown business.

Authorities allege Jesse Duwayne Caston, 65, entered SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St., around 11:20 a.m. on July 30. He allegedly took more than $1,500 from the safe and fled.

Police later identified Caston on a surveillance video.

Officers arrested Caston, of 403 Cutler St., on Friday on a warrant for second-degree theft. Bond was set at $2,000.

