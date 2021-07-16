 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Washburn storage unit break-in
WASHBURN – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Washburn storage units early Friday.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle parked near Washburn Self Storage, 7305 LaPorte Road, around 2 a.m. Friday.

Deputies approached the driver, who allegedly gave changing reasons for being in the area. The deputy noticed the vehicle was full of tools, including bolt cutters and an air compressor, and he noticed two nearby storage units were missing a locks. Footprints matching the driver’s shoes were found near one of the units.

Jeffrey Dean Goddard Jr., 40, of 128 Harvey Drive, was arrested for third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine after deputies found a pipe with meth residue in his pocket.

