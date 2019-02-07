CEDAR FALLS – One person has been arrested for allegedly entering women’s showers at a University of Northern Iowa dorm and exposing himself in January.
Tre Mone Jalin Nimmers, 20, who has addresses in Cedar Falls, Oskaloosa and Rock Island, Ill., was arrested Wednesday on warrants for invasion of privacy and two counts each of indecent exposure and trespass. Bond was set at $8,000.
The case was investigated by UNI’s police department.
According to authorities, a man entered the women’s restroom at Noehren Hall around 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 and walked to the shower area where he moved a shower curtain to look in at a woman showering. The victim reported seeing the suspect naked from the waist down fondling himself.
The woman screamed, and the man left.
Then on Jan. 31, a different woman reported a similar encounter in the same shower area around 6:45 p.m. In that case, the woman was reaching for a towel after showering and saw the suspect fondling himself. He left when he realized he was discovered.
Security camera images from the second incident were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and Nimmers was later identified as a suspect, according to court records. Nimmers isn’t a UNI student, according to UNI police.
