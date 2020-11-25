 Skip to main content
Man arrested in TV burglary in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a TV from a woman’s basement while she was home.

Police said Patrick Orlando Cannon Jr., 22, had noticed the 50-inch TV when he was in the Terrace Drive home working for a plumbing company Nov. 6 and then returned after dark to remove the `TV.

The woman noticed the TV missing and called police Nov. 10. Officers later recovered the TV and the remote.

Cannon was arrested Nov. 16 for second-degree burglary and was released pending trial.

Court records show Cannon was sentenced to probation in February on a third-degree theft charge for allegedly taking $1,400 in cash from a cart at the Isle Hotel Casino in Waterloo in October 2019. At the time, Cannon was a security guard and was escorting an attendant who was filling ticket redemption kiosks at the casino, records state.

