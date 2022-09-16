Man arrested in Taco John's burglary

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a fast food restaurant.
Police arrested Jacob Tyler Lee, 32, on Thursday on a charge of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.
Lee allegedly entered the Taco John’s, 6210 University Ave., by climbing through a sliding window after hours, around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
A surveillance video showed that he checked the cash registers, which were empty, before taking an iPad and leaving the building. The intrusion set off an alarm, but Lee was gone before police arrived.
Investigators were able to identify Lee from the video.
Jeff Reinitz
Photos: The 2022 Rich Engel Classic cross country meet at Birdsall Park
Cedar Falls' Zoe Zylstra runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' Jaden Merrick runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' Jaden Swarts runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' Maddie Gallagher runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' Rachel Mandt and Josee Simonson run in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Sydney Bochmann runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Dike-New Hartford's Izzy Houts runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Hudson's Desarae Lang runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' Gavin Denholm runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' Colin Johnson runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' Colby Cryer runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Cedar Falls' John Ferguson runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Caleb Hoins runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
The Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
The Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
Waterloo West's Ben Ritter runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
The Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
The Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
The Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
