Man arrested in Taco John's burglary

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a fast food restaurant.

Police arrested Jacob Tyler Lee, 32, on Thursday on a charge of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.

Lee allegedly entered the Taco John’s, 6210 University Ave., by climbing through a sliding window after hours, around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

A surveillance video showed that he checked the cash registers, which were empty, before taking an iPad and leaving the building. The intrusion set off an alarm, but Lee was gone before police arrived.

Investigators were able to identify Lee from the video.

