Man arrested in string of Cedar Falls car and garage burglaries

CEDAR FALLS – A one-night crime spree has resulted in new charges for a Waterloo man who allegedly broke into vehicles, garages and sheds in a Cedar Falls neighborhood in December.

Cedar Falls police last week charged 31-year-old Denis Kekic, of 1656 Cornwall Ave., with five counts of burglary to a vehicle and six counts of third-degree burglary.

He was also charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief for about $1,000 in damages caused during the burglaries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records allege Kekic hit addresses on Russell Road, Victory Drive, Hawthorne Drive, and Sunnyside Drive on the night of Dec. 16 into Dec. 17, taking more than $5,000 worth of property.

In one case, a garage door opener stolen from a parked vehicle was used to enter a detached garage. Another time a window was removed to gain access to the garage.

Investigators linked Kekic to the break-ins through shoeprints in the snow and DNA on an open can of Coca-Cola found at one of the scenes, according to court records.

Kekic is also awaiting trial for allegedly taking an AR-15 rifle and fishing and camping equipment from the garage at a Waterloo home in November. His bond is currently set at $94,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.