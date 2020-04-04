Man arrested in stolen van sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police on Friday recovered two vehicles that had been stolen from dealerships in Clive and Des Moines.

Dustin Alan Armstrong, 42, of Des Moines, was arrested on two counts of first-degree theft, and his bond was set at $20,000.

Court records allege Armstrong had a 2019 Honda Odyssey van that was stolen from Smart Honda in Clive that he offered for sale on the Craig’s List website, according to court records.

A Waterloo man bought the Honda on March 31, paying for the vehicle with a $15,000 money order.

A few days later, Armstrong called the buyer back, saying he had trouble cashing the money order and requesting cash instead, records state.

The buyer became suspicious and ran the van’s VIN number on Car Fax, which showed the vehicle was reported stolen. He alerted police, who showed up when Armstrong arrived in Waterloo to collect the money.

When Armstrong was detained, he was driving a 2006 Jeep Commander at was reported stolen from Efkamp Auto in Des Moines, court records state.