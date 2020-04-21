Man arrested in Postville burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

POSTVILLE – A Postville man has been arrested for allegedly entering into a home following an argument with his girlfriend on Sunday.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Ryan Block, 35, formerly of Waterloo, for first-degree burglary, felony domestic assault, child endangerment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference and public intoxication.

Authorities said Block’s girlfriend was driving him and a 3-year-old child around 9 p.m. when Block became angry and grabbed the vehicle’s shifter, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. He then broke her phone when she tried to call 911.

Block then allegedly entered a home at 28706 Harding Road, locked the door and armed himself with a crowbar, according to court records. The resident, who didn’t know Block, called 911 and took the crowbar from Block.

When officers arrived, Block struggled and was taken to the ground, according to court records.

