OELWEIN – One person has been arrested for stealing from garages in Oelwein earlier this month.
Tyler Joseph Moore, 20, was arrested for second-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
He allegedly removed steaks and a drill from 829 Fifth St. SE and a drill, car keys and can of DW-40 from a garage at 817 Fifth St. SE on Oct. 2. He was carrying a backpack with a stun gun during the break-ins according to court records.
He was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
