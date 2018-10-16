Try 1 month for 99¢

OELWEIN – One person has been arrested for stealing from garages in Oelwein earlier this month.

Tyler Joseph Moore, 20, was arrested for second-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.

He allegedly removed steaks and a drill from 829 Fifth St. SE and a drill, car keys and can of DW-40 from a garage at 817 Fifth St. SE on Oct. 2. He was carrying a backpack with a stun gun during the break-ins according to court records.

He was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

