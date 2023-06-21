WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a car in November.

No injuries were reported in the shooting and no victims came forward, according to court records.

On Tuesday, police arrested Jonathan Fully, 20, for misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm.

Neighbors called authorities after hearing five to seven gunshots in the 1100 block of West Sixth Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27. Officers found spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk.

The matter went unsolved until April 20, when police found a loaded 9 mm Taurus G3 pistol and marijuana during a traffic stop in the area of Kimball Avenue and Ivanhoe Road.

Ballistics tests linked the gun to the November shooting, and a search of Fully’s phone turned up photos of him with the weapon around the time of the shooting, according to court records

Police records show Fully suffered a gunshot wound about a year ago. He was taken to MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center on April 16, 2022, with a bullet wound to this inner thigh, according to court records.

He told police he was shot in the area of Clay Street Park, but officers didn’t find any evidence of a shooting there. Police did find blood at a friend’s home on Franklin Street in Cedar Falls, according to court records.

Then in May 2022, sheriff’s deputies found a loaded 9 mm Mossberg handgun in a vehicle where he was a passenger during a traffic stop in rural Waterloo. He was charged with interference for not cooperating with deputies during the stop.

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia