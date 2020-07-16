Man arrested in March shooting in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at another person in March.

Waterloo police arrested Rayshawn G. Bourrage, 21, on Tuesday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to police, Bourrage fired a gun in the area of Courtland and Vinton streets around 7:15 p.m. on March 10 and then hid the gun under an air conditioner in the 500 block of Courtland. No injuries were reported, and officers seized a .357-caliber Lasserre Comanche III revolver that contained his DNA.

Bourrage told police he was shooting at someone who had shot at him first, according to court records. At the time, Bourrage was on probation for a felony forgery conviction.

