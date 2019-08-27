MANCHESTER – A Manchester man has been arrested for allegedly knocking over dozens of headstones at Oakland Cemetery earlier this month.
Malachi Carlos Montes is also charged with damaging a woman’s car twice.
Montes, 26, was arrested for first- second- and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He remains in the Delaware County Jail.
Damage to the cemetery at 1125 N. Franklin St. is estimated at $23,800, according to court records. In all, 29 headstones were vandalized sometime between 2 and 4 a.m. on Aug. 16 --- 25 where knocked over and four where broken.
Witnesses reported seeing Montes leaving his home in the area of the cemetery around the time of the vandalism, and Montes allegedly told police he pushed over a rock in the cemetery and said he was intoxicated and under the influence of prescription medication at the time.
Authorities allege Montes also broke a steering column lever and the windshield of a female acquaintance’s car on Aug. 9 following an argument and spray painted the car on Aug. 15, causing more than $1,500 in damages.
