Man arrested in Lost Island thefts

WATERLOO -- A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly raiding patrons’ bags at Lost Island Water Park.

Waterloo police arrested Austin Hunter Klenk, 21, on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police said surveillance video showed Klenk grab a number of bags from picnic tables at the water park and head for the men’s lock room on June 28.

He then returned the tables two more times, grabbing more bags and returning to the locker room, according to court records. He allegedly took $1,400 worth of items from the bags and dumped the empty bags in the trash.

Klenk has a prior burglary conviction for trying to take items from parked cars in Marion in 2019.

Photos: Lost Island water park

