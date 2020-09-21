 Skip to main content
Man arrested in July stabbing in Waterloo
Man arrested in July stabbing in Waterloo

Samuel Jonathan Gumm

WATERLOO --- One person has been arrested in a July stabbing in an argument over change.

Waterloo police arrested Samuel Jonathan Gumm, 27, of 5900 Osage Road, on Monday on one count of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $20,000 for the willful injury charge.

According to court records, Gumm stabbed Miquel Ford, 31, in the chest at 910 Randolph St., on July 3.

Ford suffered a collapsed lung and underwent emergency surgery followed by an extensive hospital stay.

Police said the stabbing was the result of a disagreement over $2 in change after Ford returned from a convenience store.

