You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested in Iowa Falls thrift burglaries
0 comments
breaking top story

Man arrested in Iowa Falls thrift burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}
Clinton Lavon Wright

Clinton Lavon Wright

IOWA FALLS --An Iowa Falls man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a thrift store and trying to enter a neighbor’s garage in January.

Clinton Lavon Wright, 43, was arrested Feb. 25 for two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of attempted burglary. He has been released pending trial.

According to court records, the Church Women United Thrift Store had been burglarized a number of times, and operators installed security cameras.

On Jan. 30, a worker arrived around 5:30 a.m. and apparently startled a burglary, who ran from the shop. The following day, another worker arrived and found several totes had been filled and left by the door.

Police were able to identify Wright from the surveillance video, according to court records.

Officers said surveillance video also tied him to an attempt to enter a locked garage Jan. 22 while the resident was out of town.

Crime photos for 2016

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News