Man arrested in Independence pandering investigation

INDEPENDENCE --- A Rowley man has been released from jail pending trial for allegations he offered to pay a 16-year-old girl for sex in November.

Independence police allege that Mitchell Ray Ciesielski, 24, locked the girl in his house, cornered her and made her remove her clothes and perform a sex act.

Ciesielski, was arrested Jan. 15 for pandering a minor for prostitution and prostitution. The pandering charge carries a 10-year sentence upon conviction.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, in November the girl had given Ciesielski, who was living in Independence at the time, a ride home from a party. He later sent her messages through Facebook and Snapchat offering to pay her for sex, which she would not accept, police said.

The following day, he lured her to his house on Second Avenue SW by saying he would pay her gas money for the ride. There was no cash in the house when she arrived, and he allegedly forced her to engage in a sex act, records state.

He later sent her $40 through an app, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.