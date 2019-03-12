WATERLOO – Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.
Brandon D. Gordon, 22, was arrested Tuesday for leaving the scene of an injury/fatal crash. His bond was set at $15,000.
Passersby found 16-year-old Tayshaun Jenkins face down on the sidewalk in the area of Vinton and Courtland streets on Sunday morning. An autopsy performed Monday was inconclusive and pending further tests, according to police.
Further investigation determined Tayshaun was likely the victim of a hit-and-run crash, according to police.
Authorities said the public was instrumental in the investigation, which remains ongoing.
