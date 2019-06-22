CEDAR FALLS – A man has been arrested in connection with a Friday night accident that injured his daughter.
Cedar Falls police were called to a report of a 15 year old who was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West First Street around 10:12 p.m. Friday. The vehicle involved had left the area, according to Cedar Falls police.
Evansdale officers stopped the vehicle, driven by the girl’s father, 70-year-old Rande David Lehmkuhl, while it was apparently headed to Marion, according to Cedar Falls police.
Lehmkuhl, of 401 Boyson Road, Marion, was arrested for willful injury causing bodily injury, child endangerment causing injury, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
