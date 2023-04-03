HAZLETON --- An Independence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into RVs at a Hazleton business in May 2021.

Court records indicate DNA on a pair of eyeglasses found at the scene linked Richard Lee Higgins, 51, to the crime at Jasper’s RV on Fontana Boulevard.

Over the weekend, Higgins was arrested for four counts of third-degree burglary to a vehicle and one count of fourth-degree theft.

Authorities allege Higgins entered four RVs at the business on took propane tanks and a grill on the evening of May 18 or morning of May 19, 2021.

