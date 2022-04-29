Man arrested in gunfire inside Waterloo convenience store

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun inside a store two weeks ago.
On Friday Waterloo police arrested Tony Cecil Orr Jr., 18, on charges of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and going armed.
“Another reckless and dangerous individual using a firearm has been arrested,” Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in announcing the arrest.
Police were called to Logan Convenience, 735 Logan Ave., shortly before 3 p.m. on April 20. Witnesses reported seeing a man fire several shots inside the business and the fleeing.
No injuries were reported, and officers found spent shell casings at the scene.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.