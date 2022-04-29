 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in gunfire inside Waterloo convenience store

042022jr-gunfire-logan-2

Police are investigating gunfire reported inside Logan Convenience Store, 735 Logan Ave., Waterloo, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun inside a store two weeks ago.

On Friday Waterloo police arrested Tony Cecil Orr Jr., 18, on charges of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and going armed.

“Another reckless and dangerous individual using a firearm has been arrested,” Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in announcing the arrest.

Tony Cecil Orr Jr

Tony Cecil Orr Jr

Police were called to Logan Convenience, 735 Logan Ave., shortly before 3 p.m. on April 20. Witnesses reported seeing a man fire several shots inside the business and the fleeing.

No injuries were reported, and officers found spent shell casings at the scene.

