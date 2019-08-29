GRUNDY CENTER – A Grundy Center man who fled from authorities after he was found with a stolen truck has been arrested.
Joshua Ray Stearns, 37, was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of third-degree burglary, interference and second-degree theft.
Authorities allege Stearns entered a home in the 400 block of M Avenue on Aug. 5, and he allegedly ran through neighboring yards and disappeared when a Grundy Center police officer arrived to check on suspicious activity.
You have free articles remaining.
Then on Aug. 20, Stearns was allegedly spotted in Hardin County in a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was reported stolen in Cedar Falls. He attempted to hide from officers, which led to a foot chase through a cornfield, a bean field and then another corn field, court records state. It ended with he was captured by a K-9, records state.
Meanwhile, a woman who was allegedly with Stearns during a break-in in La Porte City has been arrested. Authorities allege Autumn Nicole Fritz, 24, of Grundy Center, was with Stearns on Aug. 14 when he allegedly entered a hog confinement in the 7600 block of Jubilee Road to steal gasoline.
Fritz was arrested Wednesday on a charge of third-degree burglary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.