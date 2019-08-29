{{featured_button_text}}
Grundy County Courthouse

The Grundy County Courthouse

 COURTESY PHOTO

GRUNDY CENTER – A Grundy Center man who fled from authorities after he was found with a stolen truck has been arrested.

Joshua Ray Stearns, 37, was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of third-degree burglary, interference and second-degree theft.

Authorities allege Stearns entered a home in the 400 block of M Avenue on Aug. 5, and he allegedly ran through neighboring yards and disappeared when a Grundy Center police officer arrived to check on suspicious activity.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Then on Aug. 20, Stearns was allegedly spotted in Hardin County in a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was reported stolen in Cedar Falls. He attempted to hide from officers, which led to a foot chase through a cornfield, a bean field and then another corn field, court records state. It ended with he was captured by a K-9, records state.

Meanwhile, a woman who was allegedly with Stearns during a break-in in La Porte City has been arrested. Authorities allege Autumn Nicole Fritz, 24, of Grundy Center, was with Stearns on Aug. 14 when he allegedly entered a hog confinement in the 7600 block of Jubilee Road to steal gasoline.

Fritz was arrested Wednesday on a charge of third-degree burglary.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments