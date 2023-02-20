WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his car and damaging his neighbor’s residence.
Firefighters and police were called to a fire in the Gaslight Villa mobile home park on Butternut Lane around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday. They found a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox had been set on fire, and the blaze damaged a neighboring mobile home at 3924 Butternut Lane.
Police arrested Christopher Cory Sadler, 37, for one count of second-degree arson. Bond was set at $10,000.
