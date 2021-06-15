Man arrested in February shooting in Waterloo

A Waterloo man who was injured in a private club shooting in September has been arrested for shooting his sister’s boyfriend outside his house in February.

Waterloo police arrested Davon Terrell Biddle, 21, of 126 Wellington St., was arrested Tuesday for willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities allege Biddle shot Jaquan Marnez Bradford of Waterloo in front of Biddle’s home around 3:45 a.m. Feb. 11. Bradford sustained six gunshot wounds to his torso and leg, He was hospitalized for weeks and survived.

Court records indicate the weapon used had a red laser sight.

Courier archives show Biddle was also shot recently. He sustained a gunshot wound to his hand when gunfire broke out at the Sin City motorcycle club on West Fourth Street on Sept. 26, 2020. Two people were killed and five other received gunshot wounds at the club.

