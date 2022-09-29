 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in Fayette County sexual assault

083116jr-fayette-courthouse-clipart

Fayette County Courthouse, West Union

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Fayette County in June.

Waterloo police arrested Brandon Weston Maitland, 21, on Wednesday on East Fourth Street on a Fayette County warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $10,000.

Court records allege Maitland physically restrained and sexually assaulted a woman following a bonfire in Randalia in June. An arrest warrant in the case was issued in June.

Photos: NCC Fair 2022

