Man arrested in Fayette County sexual assault

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Fayette County in June.
Waterloo police arrested Brandon Weston Maitland, 21, on Wednesday on East Fourth Street on a Fayette County warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $10,000.
Court records allege Maitland physically restrained and sexually assaulted a woman following a bonfire in Randalia in June. An arrest warrant in the case was issued in June.
