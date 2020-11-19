 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Evansdale chase
Man arrested in Evansdale chase

Dustin Zachary Cary

Dustin Zachary Cary

EVANSDALE – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a chase in Waterloo that came to an end when he crashed into a ditch.

Dustin Zachary Cary, 33, was arrested for felony eluding and driving while barred, and his bond was set at $5,500

An Evansdale police officer attempted to stop a Pontiac Grand Prix around 1:45 a.m. Thursday because the owner had outstanding warrants. The car sped off, running stop signs as the chase wound through town.

The car eventually lost control and rolled into a ditch, according to police. The driver tried to run but was captured a short time later.

