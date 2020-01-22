Man arrested in Dunkerton burglaries

DUNKERTON – A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in a September burglary to a school construction site and other properties in Dunkerton.

Virgil Patrick McGuire, 32, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for three counts of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege McGuire and another man took copper tubing and wire from the construction site at Dunkerton schools, 509 S. Canfield St., on Sept. 1, and the material was found during an investigation an Oelwein break-in the following day.

He is also charged with breaking into a home at 119 Carroll Blvd., in Dunkerton on Sept. 2 and a residential construction site at 404 Marilyn St., Dunkerton.

Court records indicate that McGuire also took meat from a freezer in a garage at 437 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein and then took a Chevrolet Traverse on Sept. 2. Oelwein police found the Traverse at the city campground and discovered the missing meat and items stolen in the Dunkerton break-ins.