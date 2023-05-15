WATERLOO — Waterloo police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a downtown business over the weekend.

Police allege Darrion Bryceland Jones, 25, entered the Dark Rose Salon, 302 Commercial St., around 5 a.m. Saturday. He allegedly turned around a security camera and began rummaging through the business.

Officers captured him as he exited the building and they found he was carrying flashlights and screwdrivers.

Jones, of 209 W. Fifth St., was arrested for third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $8,000.

This is the second business burglary in downtown Waterloo in as many weeks. Last weekend, someone broke into the Savvy Bean, a new coffee shop that recently opened at 218 E. Fourth St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Jones is currently awaiting trial for allegedly trying to pawn a PlayStation 5 that was taken from an apartment in a Nov. 7 burglary.

Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime The 15 Safest Cities in America The 15 Most Dangerous Cities Methodology