Winneshiek County Sheriff

DECORAH -- A man wanted out of Tennessee was arrested Tuesday after people complained about his vehicle being parked at a Decorah campground.

Henry Joshua Nagorny, 38, no permanent address, was arrested at around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pulpit Rock Campground in Decorah on warrants out of Knox County, Tennessee, for failure to appear on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic assault, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called to the campground after complaints about Nagorny's vehicle, including where it was parked, according to the sheriff's office.

When they located the vehicle and ran Nagorny's plates, they found his warrants, according to deputies.

Nagorny was taken to the Winneshiek County Jail.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Nagorny has been wanted since 2014, but officials there didn't have details available on the original charges.

