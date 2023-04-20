WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly robbing an acquaintance in December.

Ted Alfonso Scott Jr., 32, was detained on a warrant for first-degree robbery in Wichita, Kansas, on April 10 and he was returned to Waterloo on Thursday.

He is also being held on a probation violation warrant in connection with an eluding charge stemming from a 2021 shooting.

Authorities allege Scott got in an argument with Shalen House and punched him in the face at 452 Bratnober St. on Dec. 11.

They stepped outside in an attempt to calm down. That’s when Scott pulled out a gun and took $1,300 in cash House had been carrying after cashing his paycheck, according to court records.

