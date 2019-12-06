{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man in connection with an armed standoff at his apartment that closed off parts of a neighborhood for hours on Wednesday.

Gregory Irvin Nelson, 70, was arrested Thursday for felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon and assault on a peace officer. Bond was set at $200,000.

120419jr-standoff-a

Gregory Irvin Nelson talks to police through his fourth-floor apartment window during a standoff on Dec. 4, 2019.

Police were called to Nelson’s fourth-floor Walnut Court apartment on Wednesday afternoon regarding a disturbance at about 1:40 p.m. After officers knocked on his door and identified himself, they heard gunfire coming from inside his apartment. One of the rounds went through his door, about 20 feet from where officers were standing.

Gregory Irvin Nelson

Gregory Irvin Nelson

As police began to block off the area, Nelson allegedly fired at police from his window, spurring them to take cover. Officers with the police department's tactical team detained him later that night.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Nelson is barred from handling firearms because of a 2001 conviction for going armed in a case where he was found with a handgun.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments