WATERLOO --- Police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a new coffee shop in downtown Waterloo and then returning to the scene of the crime.

Officers arrested Darrion Bryceland Jones, 25, on two counts of third-degree burglary on Thursday. Bond was set at $15,000.

The Savvy Bean, 218 E. Fourth St., was burglarized sometime between May 6 and 8.

Then a week later, authorities allege Jones entered the coffee shop around 3 a.m. on May 13. He was inside briefly and then retreated outside. He allegedly returned about 40 minutes later.

The business owner was watching the intrusion live through security camera footage sent to her phone, and the burglar became startled at some point and fled before officers arrived.

About an hour later, police caught Jones after he broke into Dark Rose Salon, 302 Commercial St. carrying a flashlight and screwdriver.

He was arrested for the salon burglary, and investigators used downtown cameras to link him to the May 13 break-in at the Savvy Bean, according to court records.