Man arrested in chase through Buchanan, Black Hawk counties

INDEPENDENCE – A Marion man was arrested for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through two counties with his toddler before the pursuit came to an end in Waterloo.

The fleeing van continued on after officers took out its tires, and its radiator began to overheat. The vehicle finally became stuck in a residential yard in the 1000 block of Webster Street.

“We got it with the Stop Sticks, all four tires. By the time he got into Waterloo he was running on rims and at slow speeds,” said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the 2-year-old child crying in the vehicle, but otherwise he wasn’t physically injured in the chase.

James Calvin Dixon Sr., 59, formerly of Cedar Rapids, was detained and taken to the Buchanan County Jail in Independence. He was charged with child endangerment, eluding and violation of a no-contact order.

Court records allegedly Dixon was prohibited from having contact with the child, who had apparently been reported missing late Tuesday. Buchanan County deputies had information that the child was in a stolen Chrysler Townand County van that Dixon was driving, records state.