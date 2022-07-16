Man arrested in Cedar Falls vet clinic burglaries

CEDAR FALLS — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing pet medication from a veterinary office.

Investigators allege Jordon Robert Tait, 31, of Waterloo, got access to Cedar Valley Veterinary Center on State Street because his girlfriend cleaned the business after hours.

Court records allege Tait took alprazolam pills and other items in May and June until veterinary staff realized their pharmacy cabinet was short during an audit.

Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, is a sedative for humans that can also be used to calm cats and dogs.

Tait wasn’t employed by the cleaning service, Evergreen Cleaning, and didn’t have permission to be at the clinic, according to court records.

Police investigators reviewed surveillance videos from the clinic that showed Tait at the office while his girlfriend was cleaning on May 10. He removed pill bottles and put them in his pocket, records state.

The scene repeated itself on May 11.

Then on May 20 he allegedly returned at 12:38 a.m. and turned off the alarm. He then used a set of lock picks to gain access to the inner door of a medicine storage cabinet and removed pills from a bottle, court records state

He is also accused of taking several insulin needles from the clinic while his girlfriend was cleaning on May 24, May 31 and June 1, records state.

Police were notified on June 2 after staff discovered the thefts.

Tait was arrested on a warrant Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and five counts of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $20,000.

Tait has prior burglary and theft convictions for allegedly taking a women’s wallet and car keys from a cubby hole at the Get Air Trampoline Park and then removing a Backstreet Boys CD from her vehicle in February 2021, taking vape kit from a convenience store in April 2020 and stealing a paintball CO2 canister from Scheels sporting goods in May 2021.

