Man arrested in Cedar Falls vehicle thefts
Man arrested in Cedar Falls vehicle thefts

Cory Scott Erks

CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for stealing vehicles after his palm print was found in a car that had been stolen from Cedar Falls in July.

Police said they discovered Cory Scott Erks’ print in a Lexus E35 after it had been crashed and left abandoned in Waterloo.

On Thursday, Erks, 23, was arrested for first- and second-degree theft, driving while suspended and other charges.

According to court records, a Cedar Falls resident reported the theft of the Lexus from his home in the 1600 block of Merner Avenue on July 23. A few days later, on July 27, Waterloo police found the vehicle crashed and empty. They also found a bag of meth and the palm print inside the car.

Then on Sept. 12, Erks allegedly took keys from a Ford Excursion at the Dan Deery Toyota sales lot in Cedar Falls during the daytime. He returned and night and drove off in the vehicle, according to court records.

He was found driving the Ford at The Mill gas station in Grundy County on Sept. 29 when he was detained on a probation violation for an unrelated drug charge, according to court records.

