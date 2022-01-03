 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested in Cedar Falls standoff following shooting

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man who held police at bay during an hours-long standoff following a Thursday night shooting has been arrested.

Nathan Allen Wilson, 31, of 216 E. Lake St., was arrested Monday for reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, interference while armed, harassment and criminal mischief. He was also arrested on warrants for missing court dates.

Nathan Allen Wilson

Nathan Allen Wilson

Cedar Falls police were called to the neighborhood north of Big Woods Lake for a man who had been shot with a shotgun around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A standoff ensued when Wilson fled to his house and barricaded himself inside while making threats to shoot police and harm himself.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, officers launched tear gas into house, and Wilson exited and was detained. He was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation following the standoff.

Court records show Wilson is on unsupervised provision for assault charges stemming from a March 2021 incident where he allegedly attacked a man with a stun gun.

People are also reading…

5 months for $5
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News