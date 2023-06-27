CEDAR FALLS — A former fast-food employee who allegedly stole a bank bag full of cash in November has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested Jason Leshawn Pritchard, 33, of Waterloo, on Monday on a warrant for second-degree theft. Bond was set at $5,000.

Pritchard had worked at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 6401 University Ave. and he allegedly took a bag with $1,555 from the safe shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The incident was recorded on the business’ security camera system, according to court records.