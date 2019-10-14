{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man awaiting trial for firing guns after people damaged his home in September has been arrested for allegedly pointing another gun at two people at an apartment building over the weekend.

Cedar Falls police arrested Arden Breuer Hall, 22, of 710 W. Seerley Blvd., on Sunday on one count of first-degree harassment and two counts of assault while displaying a weapon.

According to court records, officers were called to a report of a person with a handgun at Horizon Towers, 2724 Bicentennial Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said someone pointed a pistol at man and woman and threatened them before leaving in a vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the description on University Avenue, and Hall and another person were inside. Authorities found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

Hall is currently awaiting trial on reckless use of a firearm charges for a Sept. 3 incident where someone threw items at his home, and he responded by firing a .410 shotgun and a .357-caliber revolver, damaging a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked nearby.

Hall had asked the court for the return of his shotgun and revolver, but during an Oct. 3 hearing, a judge postponed any action on the request because the criminal charges are still pending.

