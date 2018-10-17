Try 1 month for 99¢

WAVERLY --- A Tripoli man has been arrested following a Tuesday night chase in Bremer County that reached speeds of 131 mph.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Donald Masker, 20, for second offense operating while intoxicated, felony eluding and two stop sign violations.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy clocked a Ford Mustang going 105 mph in a 65-mph zone heading north in the 2200 block of Highway 218 around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. The chase lasted about 20 miles and ended near the intersection of Road V14 and 120th Street north of Horton.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

