INDEPENDENCE -- A former Mental Health Institute patient has pleaded to reduced charges for allegedly attempting to smother a fellow patient to death in 2017.
Terrance David Rooney Jr., 45, had been charged with attempted murder in the planned pillow attack and assault on a health care worker and first-degree harassment in an unrelated attack on an MHI employee.
On Tuesday, Rooney entered a plea to a lesser charge of second-degree burglary for the attack on the patient and first-degree harassment in Buchanan County District Court.
He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and a concurrent 180 days.
Rooney’s defense attorney had earlier raised concerns about Rooney’s competence to stand trial because of impaired cognitive abilities and mental illness. This triggered an evaluation that determined Rooney was competent to go to trial, according to court records.
Authorities allege Rooney had attempted to suffocate Gregory Busching with a pillow around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 after waiting for Busching to be sleeping in his room while no staff members were around.
He is also accused of twisting the thumb of a female employee and threatening to kill her when she was restraining him during a Feb. 13 disturbance.
Rooney’s prior encounters with the law include a 1998 incident where he mailed threats to then-President Bill Clinton, making comments that he would shoot the president in 2004 when George W. Bush held the office and assaulting an Iowa City nurse in 2004.
