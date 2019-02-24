WATERLOO – A Waterloo sex offender accused of attacking an 82-year-old woman on Wednesday had been investigated in connection with a Backpage scheme in 2017, according to court records.
Bond for Manuel Montrell Causey, 30, was set at $500,000 Thursday after he was arrested for first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse. He was also arrested for sex offender registration violations and a failure to appear warrant on a gun charge.
Court records show police came across Causey in December 2017 when they were investigating a robbery report. The victim originally claimed he was robbed at gunpoint while helping a stranded motorist, and police received a tip naming Causey, who matched the description given by the victim.
Police found a scenario different from what the victim had claimed. According to police, a female acquaintance of Causey told investigators she placed an advertisement for massages on BackPage.Com, which lured men to her Wellington Street home with the expectation of having sex with her.
When the men arrived, she would take their money and signal Causey, who would interrupt and make the men leave, according to court records. On the night of the alleged robbery, this happened twice, with the woman collecting about $150 from a man matching the description of the victim, records state.
No one was arrested in connection with the scheme.
In July 2017, Causey — who has prior sex abuse and robbery convictions in Illinois — was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm after police responding to a disturbance stopped his car and found a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun in the back seat and a Smith and Wesson handgun under the front passenger seat, according to court records. Causey said the weapons belonged to his female passenger who had a weapons permit.
On Wednesday, Causey showed up at the elderly woman’s house and asked to shovel snow. He allegedly forced his way inside, took her to the bedroom and demanded oral or anal sex, telling her he was known to get violent, according to court records. After the attack, he took the woman’s jewelry and left, records state.
The woman called police, and officers using a tracking dog found Causey in a nearby basement with a ring and earrings, records state. Causey told investigators the sex was consensual and the jewelry was a gift.
