Man arrested in attack on hospital staff

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an employee at a hospital mental health unit.

Waterloo police arrested Antoineau Travon Frazier, 24, of Tuesday for assault on a health care worker with intent to inflict serious injury, a felony. Bond was set at $5,000.

Court records allege Frazier came up behind the female employee at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital around 11:25 p.m. Dec. 14, wrapped his arm around her neck and began to choke her.

He then pulled her to the floor and continued to choke her, and it took several nurses to pull Frazier from the victim, records state.

