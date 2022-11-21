 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in attack on convenience store employee

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a convenience store clerk who asked him to leave the business.

Authorities allege the clerk at Kwik Stop, 1104 Washington St., had asked Damon Deyo Schmidt to leave around noon on April 23.

Schmidt then allegedly punched the employee in the head, breaking his false teeth and jaw, requiring surgery. The employee was also left with hearing loss, according to court records.

A warrant in the case was issued in May and on Saturday Schmidt was arrested for one count of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $17,000.

