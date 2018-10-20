WATERLOO – A man has been returned to Waterloo to face charges for allegedly attacking another man in an argument over cigarettes in July.
Jose Lee Sullivan, 30, address unavailable, was detained in Polk County and transported to the Black Hawk County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $10,000.
The victim, 65-year-old William McMorran, told police that he and Sullivan were outside that Catholic Worker House shelter on East Eighth Street around 10 p.m. July 20. He said he told Sullivan to get a job so Sullivan would quit begging cigarettes from others.
“The victim said he refused to give the offender any more cigarettes and the next thing he knew he was being punched in the face by the offender,” police wrote in court records.
Witnesses told officers that McMorran was punched a number of times and then kicked in the face, records state.
McMorran was treated at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where doctors determined he had broken his orbital bone and a broken nose. He was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for surgery.
Sullivan had left the area before officers arrived, but Des Moines police detained him in September after he was observed acting erratically at a McDonald’s restaurant. Des Moines police found marijuana in a bag he was carrying.
