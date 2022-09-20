Man arrested in 2021 meth investigation

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in connection with a narcotics investigation that seized about three pounds of methamphetamine last year.

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched an address on Airline Highway in Waterloo and a mobile home on Emerald Road in Cedar Falls on Oct. 15, 2021.

During the investigation, officers stopped a vehicle leaving the Emerald Road location and identified the driver as Rickey Allen Daehler Jr. Authorities allege Daehler had arranged the shipment of meth.

On Thursday, Daehler, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and violation the drug tax stamp act. He was released pending trial.

