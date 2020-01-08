WASHBURN – A La Porte City man has been arrested following a high-speed chase through Washburn that ended when his car crash near Gilbertville early Wednesday morning.
Authorities allege that following the crash, Corey Raymond Hess, 33, took off his shirt and began walking towards a sheriff’s deputy in an aggressive manner until the deputy drew a Taser.
Court records indicate Hess registered a .221 blood-alcohol level on a breath test.
The chase began around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday when the Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a Ford Focus for going 103 mph on Washburn’s 45-mph stretch of La Porte Road. The Focus turned onto Second Street, and pursuit wound through town, running stop signs and eventually headed east towards Gilbertville on Washburn Road.
Again traveling around 100 mph, the driver lost control of the Focus, which hit a bridge guardrail and went into a ditch, where Hess was detained, court records state.
Hess, of 6715 Sunnyside St., was arrested for felony eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and interference. His bond was set at $7,600.
